JUST IN: PDP sacks caretaker committee in Jigawa

THE Jigawa State People Democratic Party (PDP) caretaker chairman Alhaji Umar Mungadi announced the sacking of the local government caretaker committee in the 27 local government areas of the state.

The caretakers’ committee chairman made the announcement in a press briefing at the party’s (PDP) secretariat in Dutse the state capital, said sacking the local government committees followed the directive from the national headquarter of the party.

Alhaji Umar Mungadi discussed that “the earlier inaugurated 135 members of the local government caretaker members is thereby dissolved.”

According to him “the decision followed an earlier petition by a faction of the PDP from the state under Aminu Ibrahim Ringim which the made the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP to rescind the appointments”.​

He said the NWC had called on all our leaders, members and supporters in Jigawa state and the nation at large to disregard the purported caretaker committees as they do not have the mandate and approval of our party at any level.

In an earlier statement signed by the PDP national publicity secretary,​ Kola Ologbondiyan declared that the NWC hereby directs the North West Zonal Working Committee of our great party, to immediately take charge and supervise the activities of the Jigawa state Caretaker Committee.

The NWC assures all members of our party in Jigawa and urged them to remain calm and continue to work with the North West Zonal Working Committee as it coordinates the activities of the Jigawa State Caretaker Committee.