Northern traditional rulers meet to discuss security challenges

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has said the Northern traditional rulers are meeting in Kaduna to discuss the mirage of security challenges affecting the region.

He made this known while delivering short remarks at the opening ceremony of the meeting on Monday.

According to him, the region is at a crossroad, saying they decided to meet so that every monarch will come and share his experiences.

He said such sharing of notes will help them to understand the problem and offer solutions on how to move the region forward.

Also, it was gathered that traditional rulers from Southern Kaduna are expected to be part of the meeting in order to brief the house on the insecurity in the area.

Recall, the Sultan of Sokoto two weeks ago was in Kaduna where he held a closed-door meeting with the governor, Mallam Nasiru El-rufai.

Later the governor told newsmen that the monarch was in the state to find out the efforts made by the government in tackling the Southern Kaduna mayhem.

Of recent, issue of Boko Haram, kidnapping, banditry and rustling has been a decimal problem affecting the region.

The meeting which was held at the State House, Kawo Kaduna saw in attendance the Shehu of Borno, Shehu Garbai, the Emir of Gwandu, Muhammad Bashir and Emir of Zazzau, Shehu Idris among the first class emirs. Other emirs and Chiefs across the 19 Northern states were all in attendance.

