Security challenges: IGP meets with MPF Squadron Commanders

Determined to curb the alarming rate of security challenges in the country, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, on Monday met with squadron Commanders of the Mobile Police Force, MPF, across the States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja to review and address the threats to the nation’s internal security as well as the forthcoming governorship elections in both Edo and Ondo States.

Speaking while addressing the Officers at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, Adamu disclosed that the meeting was convened as part of an all-inclusive approach premised on engaging officers across various sections of the Force in addressing policing and internal security issues.

He expressed worry that the country was currently being faced with major internal security threats occasioned by terrorism, banditry, armed robbery as well as small arms and light weapons trafficking and proliferation which needed to be tackled immediately in the oven interest of the Nation.

While acknowledging that the Mobile Police Force was central to the operational plans of the Force towards addressing the threats in the country, Adamu pointed out that the Unit in the Force had remained at the forefront of the counter-terrorism operations and had over the years been fighting side by side with the Military in the North East in this respect.

According to him, “I am proud to note that in all of these operations, you have been performing gallantly and excellently. By so doing, you have justified why today the Nigeria Police Mobile Force, in spite of isolated challenges, is still considered as the most critical force in our drive to stabilize the internal security order.

“All these would not have been possible without the courageous, dedicated and professional leadership that you, as Commanders, have been providing to your personnel across the 79 Squadrons in the country. I, therefore, use this opportunity to commend and thank you for your sacrifice and dedication.”

Adamu changed them that more of such high-level of professional leadership shall be required of them as they deploy them on election security duties in the upcoming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States.

He cautioned that those of them to be deployed for the assignment in both States should operate strictly within the dictates of the Electoral Act, exhibit a high level of professionalism, be non-partisan and embrace a civil orientation to the electorates.

The Police boss however assured the residents of two States of the readiness of the Police in conjunction with the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC and other security agencies to ensure success in the elections.

He warned politicians and the electorates to go about their electioneering activities within the dictates of the law.

He promised a level playing field for all political actors and warned that anyone, regardless of political leaning, that attempts to test their will by threatening democratic values and national security on account of electoral interests shall be promptly identified, isolated and brought to justice.

Speaking on threats that members of the Boko Haram terrorist group, are setting up camps in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja and its environs, the IGP allayed the fears of the residents saying that all the Security Agencies in the country were on the top of the situation and that things were not as bad as people thought.

He promised that a joint Press conference would soon be addressed on the matter by the Police and other Sister Security Agencies.

