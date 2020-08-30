Northern lawyers write Malami over formation of new bar association

Some aggrieved Northern lawyers who pulled out from the recently concluded Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) conference had written to the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami informing him about the formation of a new group known as New Nigerian Bar Association (NNBA).

This was contained in a letter dated 28th August 2020 and signed by the conveners of the new group, Barrister Nuhu Ibrahim and Barrister Abdulbasit Suleiman and obtained by the Nigerian Tribune on Sunday.

The letter affirmed that the formation of the new group has become imperative and expedient.

The letter stated that this was especially as a result of the disposition of NBA NEC which failed to take into consideration our national interests and particularly do not promote the unity of our indissoluble country.

“Sir, the New Nigerian Bar Association believes in the ideals that bound our country together as echoed in our national anthem, The Labour of our heroes past shall never be in vain.”

The letter stated further, you are, however, to be informed that work is in progress with the regards to all the nitty-gritty of the formation of the Association which they promised to be updating the minister.

The letter concluded, whilst we look forward to your understanding please accept the assurances of our association’s highest regards.

Recall that at the eve of the conference the aggrieved lawyers in a statement disclosed that they would not be part of the conference and announced the formation of the new group.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

CBN Pegs Exchange Rate At 386/$

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has pegged naira exchange rate at 386 units to the United States dollar as it plans to resume weekly forex sales to Bureau de Change operators from August 31. In a circular signed by O.S. Nnaji, director of trade and exchange department, the apex bank said its decision to resume FX sales to BDCs is to enhance accessibility to forex “particularly to travellers” since the resumption date for international…Northern lawyers write Malami Northern lawyers write Malami

Council Of State Pardons Ex-Gov Ambrose Alli, Three Others

The Council of State has ratified the presidential pardon extended to late former Bendel State Governor, Prof. Ambrose Alli and three others. The meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja on Thursday also ratified the pardon granted to Col Moses Effiong, Major E.J Olarenwaju and…Northern lawyers write Malami

Blasphemy: I Will Not Hesitate To Sign Death Warrant If Yahya Sharif Fails To Appeal, Says Ganduje

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said he would not hesitate to sign the death warrant passed on Kano-based singer, Yahya Aminu Sharif if he fails to appeal the judgment. This was just as governor Ganduje said the state government has accepted the judgement passed on Sharif and is ready to abide by it. However, the Nigerian constitution gives the right of appeal to Shariff…Northern lawyers write Malami Northern lawyers write Malami