THE Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has said that the state government will immortalize the late Attah Igala, Dr Idakwo Micheal Oboni 11 in a befitting manner.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by Hon. Kingsley Fanwo Commissioner for Information and Communications, announcing passing away of the royal father.

According to him, the government will continue to honour the memory of this pragmatic leader by sustaining rapid development as the bedrock of governance in Kogi State.

The statement read this, “it is with absolute submission to the divine will that the Kogi State Government announces that the Chairman of the Kogi State Council of Traditional Rulers and the Attah of Igala, His Royal Majesty, Michael Idakwo Ameh Oboni II has passed on to the great beyond. In line with royal Igala tradition, the Palace has made it known that the Royal Father joined his ancestors on August 27, 2020.

“The late Attah of Igala was a great man indeed, and often ahead of his time and institution in thinking and action. He ruled with great courage and the fear of God. He was fiercely loyal to his people throughout his lifetime and used the revered Throne of the ancient Igala Kingdom to foster friendships and partnerships for his domain and for Kogi State.

“His Royal Majesty’s most enduring legacy will include his avid support, as Chairman of the Kogi State Council of Traditional Rulers, for this Administration’s signature initiative to replace competition and rivalry with cooperation and integration as the basis of engagement amongst the diverse ethnic nationalities in Kogi State.

“He will be remembered for leading Royal Fathers across the state on a visit to His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR on June 19, 2019, where they added their voices to the Governor’s for urgent federal attention to some crucial needs in Kogi State then, such as disaster management, the release of special funding and provision of sundry infrastructures. It is a measure of the respect accorded the delegation that Mr President responded with favourable actions soon after.

“The late Royal Father advocated for rapid industrialisation of Igalaland and the Kogi East Senatorial District throughout his lifetime. He believed that widespread penetration of electricity was key to achieving this objective. Fortunately, he found a willing partner in Governor Yahaya Bello and lived to see Project Light Up Kogi East (PLUKE), a project of the Administration designed to expand electricity infrastructure and supply into all the local government areas of his kingdom reach advanced stages of implementation.

“The departed Attah established his own legend by his progressive words and deeds while on the throne. In due course, The Kogi State Government will immortalize him in a befitting manner but most importantly, Government will continue to honour the memory of this pragmatic leader by sustaining rapid development as the bedrock of governance in Kogi State.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

CBN Pegs Exchange Rate At 386/$

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has pegged naira exchange rate at 386 units to the United States dollar as it plans to resume weekly forex sales to Bureau de Change operators from August 31. In a circular signed by O.S. Nnaji, director of trade and exchange department, the apex bank said its decision to resume FX sales to BDCs is to enhance accessibility to forex “particularly to travellers” since the resumption date for international…Bello to immortalise Attah Bello to immortalise Attah

Council Of State Pardons Ex-Gov Ambrose Alli, Three Others

The Council of State has ratified the presidential pardon extended to late former Bendel State Governor, Prof. Ambrose Alli and three others. The meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja on Thursday also ratified the pardon granted to Col Moses Effiong, Major E.J Olarenwaju and…Bello to immortalise Attah Bello to immortalise Attah

Blasphemy: I Will Not Hesitate To Sign Death Warrant If Yahya Sharif Fails To Appeal, Says Ganduje

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said he would not hesitate to sign the death warrant passed on Kano-based singer, Yahya Aminu Sharif if he fails to appeal the judgment. This was just as governor Ganduje said the state government has accepted the judgement passed on Sharif and is ready to abide by it. However, the Nigerian constitution gives the right of appeal to Shariff…Bello to immortalise Attah Bello to immortalise Attah