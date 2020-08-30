Lady allegedly raped to death in Ibadan, suspect in police custody

One person has been arrested by the Oyo State police command in connection to the alleged rape to death of a lady at Alabata community in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Tribune Online gathered that a resident of Alabata had raised the alarm when he saw somebody trying to dispose of the body of a lady, identified as Mary Daramola (18), in a bush in the community.

It was further learnt that the prime suspect had invited the lady to his room where he drugged her and had unlawful carnal knowledge of her. However, the lady died in the process and the suspect, alongside others, tried to dump her body in a bush when somebody saw them and raised the alarm.

It was further gathered that while the prime suspect was arrested, others who assisted him in dumping the body escaped, but the police are already on their trail.

The Baale of Alabata, Chief Olakanmi Olaniyan, while speaking on the development, said the police had taken over the case.

The Balogun of Alabata, Chief Rasaq Ajimoti, who also expressed sadness over the incident, said the men who allegedly committed the crime were trying to throw the corpse in the bush when somebody saw them and raised the alarm.

Meanwhile, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, in reaction to the incident, said it was not a case of gang rape but suspected murder where just one suspect was involved.

