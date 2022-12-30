2023: Dogara’s kinsmen declare support for Tinubu/Shettima

The political scene of Bogoro/Dass /Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency of Bauchi State has taken a new dimension as constituents of the area who are members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have withdrawn their support for the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Barr Yakubu Dogara over his stance on the Tinubu-Shettima Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the party.

The Kinsmen of the former Speaker under the aegis of ‘Group of Christians’ members of the party have therefore declared their unflinching support for the same faith ticket of the Tinubu/Kashim Shettima Muslim-Muslim in the 2023 General elections.

The Group under the aegis of ‘Christian Support Group for APC in Bauchi’, stated that their support for Bola Ahmed Tinubu is about his capacity, tolerance of religion and detribalization.

While speaking at a rally in Tafawa Balewa town on Thursday, the Convener of the Group, Dr Godfrey Manasseh, said that: “Our resolution (to endorse Tinubu) is based on several facts; one, as leader, he raised men who are Nigerians. His ability to tolerate his Christian wife as a Muslim, shows that he is a patriotic Nigerian.”

He also said that, “The fact that he allows his wife and children to go to Church, we don’t see this (Muslim-Muslim) ticket as many people claim. To us, we don’t see him as a complete Muslim. We have decided to endorse him not just because of his ability to accept us but hope that we have seen in his campaign agenda which he presented to Nigerians.”

According to him, “During next year’s elections, we will support him and other candidates across the APC.”

Godfrey Manasseh added that the constituency will be ungrateful to APC if it shunned Tinubu next year. He said that the Party made their kinsman Dogara a speaker, appointed Suleiman Bogoro to head TETFund and has started construction of Air force university in Tafawa Balewa and other projects.

Also, the Chairman of the Tinubu/Shettima Independent Campaign Council, Tony Okocha commended the Christian supporters for declaring support for Tinubu despite pressure from others to reject the same faith ticket.