North-Central governors call for unifying laws to deal with almajirai

North-Central Governors, on Monday, rose from their meeting and resolved to enact unified laws to deal with almajiri phenomenon.

The governors who raised concern on insecurity in the region appealed to the Federal Government to support the zone in its ongoing Digital Technology project(s) and other security preventive measures to fight all forms of criminality.

The member states were urged to partner with the Federal Government agencies; immigration and Customs Services to track the proliferation of light and small weapons.

Chairman of the forum who is also Governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, said that member states emphasised on the need to establish Military Camps or Training Grounds in Forests zone to block the movement of the hoodlums.

According to the member state governors, they want the Military Units to be an infantry heavy with adequate support weapons. Also, elements of the Armoured Unit (Track Armour Vehicles/APC) will be necessary.

Parts of the resolutions include; “Resuscitation of Peace and Security Committees at Local Government levels to enhance quick decision on insecurity, crime prevention and detection.

‘The Forum stressed the need for the Nigeria Police Force to synergise with the State Governments in the recruitment and training of Community Police for the provision of adequate security at the grassroots level.

“The need to restore the involvement of Traditional and Community Leaders in intelligence gathering and sharing in order to assist Security Agencies in fighting the insecurity in the zone.

“The need to share Intelligence amongst member States and create Multi-layer intelligence gathering, adding, “the Forum appreciated the effort of Security Agencies in tackling the issues of insecurity in the zone and urged them not to relent.

On Agriculture, the forum requested the services of Agro-Rangers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps to provide security to farmers/farming activities.

The governors resolved to look into the modern way(s) of livestock farming through the promotion of Ranching and assistance to genuine livestock farmers as well as a key into the Federal Government Livestock Transformation Plan but allowing States to drive the process.

“Individual member states to develop Fishery production programme and approach Central Bank of Nigeria [CBN] for funding in order to create employment.”

The forum urged member states to concentrate on infrastructural development, particularly, roads by liaising with Federal Government to rehabilitate Federal Roads and to allow State Governments to manage using the tolling system.

To enhance Internally generated revenue, the forum charged member states to individually enact enabling laws to enhance revenue generation as a response to the dwindling FAAC allocation.

On the second wave of COVID-19, the forum urged member states to intensify risk communication and sensitisation on the second wave of the pandemic and called on people to adhere strictly to the established COVID-19 protocols.

North-Central govs call for unifying laws to deal with almajirai