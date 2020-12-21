Three bag seven years jail term for stealing 300 litres of diesel in Ekiti

An Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti has sentenced three persons to seven years imprisonment for stealing six kegs of 50 litres diesel belonging to Ekiti State government.

The convicts – Oluwasuyi Philip (36), Dosumu Ayodele (37) and Oyewusi Temitope (32) – were imprisoned for conspiracy and stealing of Ekiti State government’s property.

In his judgement, Justice Adekunle Adeleye said: “On the whole, I found that the prosecution established the facts in evidence to contain the ingredients needed to be proven to establish the offences of conspiracy and stealing.

“On counts 1 and 2, which are conspiracy and stealing, each of the accused persons is sentenced to seven years imprisonment on each of the counts.

“And the sentences are to run concurrently. This will serve as a deterrent to those who are in the habit of stealing the government’s property.”

According to the prosecutor, Gbemiga Adaramola said, the accused on March 29, 2017, at Water Works, Ajilosun, Ado Ekiti conspired to steal six kegs of 50 litres diesel, contrary to sections 516 and 390 of the criminal code Law, Cap. C16 Laws of Ekiti State of Nig. 2012.

To prove his case, the prosecutor called two witnesses while the statements of the accused and six kegs of 50 litres of diesel oil among others were tendered as exhibits.

Counsel to the convicts, Tosin Osundahunsi promised to study the judgement and subsequently appeal the verdict.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Nigeria Back Into Recession, Worst Since 1987

Nigeria is back into a recession. This time, it is the worst the country has experienced since 1987…

ICYMI: Why We Can’t Call Off Strike Now –ASUU

It is still uncertain whether the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end soon as the president of the union, Professor ‘Biodun Ogunyemi has said there are certain steps to be taken to reach a final conclusion on the issue…