Nollywood actress Omotola trademarks her name

Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde on Wednesday announced that she has ‘trademarked’ her first name, Omotola.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that she disclosed this on her Instagram handle @realomosexy: “OMOTOLA-Trademarked.

When a name, mostly a business name is trademarked, it means it has been registered under patent laws, which in Nigeria is done by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC). It implies that no one, as stated in the copyrights law, is allowed to trade with the name “Omotola” henceforth.

Omotola is a Nigerian actress, a singer, philanthropist and former model.

Since her Nollywood film debut in 1995, Omotola has appeared in over 300 films, selling millions of video copies.

After receiving numerous high-profile awards, launching a music career and amassing an enviable fan base, the press has dubbed her as the real Africa Magic.

She is the first African celebrity to receive over one million likes on her Facebook page. She currently has a total of three million followers on Facebook.

Beyond her show business accomplishments, she is also applauded for her remarkable humanitarian efforts.

Omotola is one of the pioneers of the video film era of Nigeria cinema, becoming one of the most-watched actresses in Africa.

In 2013, Omotola was honoured as one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazines alongside Michelle Obama, Beyoncé and Kate Middleton.

She appeared in the icons category.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Controversy Over Man Who Jumped From 7th Floor Of 1004 During EFCC Raid

The police in Lagos State have begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged death of a man at 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, who allegedly jumped from the 7th floor of one of the buildings. The man was…

INEC Lists Five Challenges Ahead Of 2023 Elections

AS politicians step up horse-trading ahead of subsequent elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed five main areas of likely challenges…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…