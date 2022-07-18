Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh is dead

Latest News
By Olufemi Oluyinka
Nollywood actress Ada Ameh
Popular Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh has been confirmed dead by the President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas.
Information gathered by Tribune Online revealed that she died yesterday evening in delta State, after lunch with some friends.
News about her sudden death dominated social media platforms on Monday morning as multiple sources claimed she was alive while others confirmed she has indeed passed on.
Confirming her death to Tribune online on Monday, veteran actress, Shan George, in a message sent to our correspondent stated, “I have just confirmed now. It is true. The woman is dead. This is sad. She’s dead.”
According to various reports, the actress travelled on the invitation of friends and had slumped after lunch which she posted on her Instagram page.
The reports also said that she was rushed to an undisclosed hospital but died despite concerted efforts to save her life.
The President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas while speaking with journalists, disclosed that the actress had passed away but details were largely unknown.


However, other attempts to reach personalities in the industry were sketchy. Ada Ameh had in 2020 and earlier this year, lost her daughter and sister.  The actress had also, months ago, revealed publicly that she was battling mental stress.
Details later…

