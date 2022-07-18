‘Checkmate’ and ‘Fuji House of Commotion’ star, Sola Onayiga a.k.a Ireti passes on

Veteran Nollywood actress and ‘Fuji House of Commotion’ star, Sola Onayiga popularly known as ‘Kitchen Practical’ and Ireti has passed on.

Announcing her death, the founder of Best of Nollywood Awards, Mr Seun Oloketuyi said, “I have just been informed that the accomplished Stage and Screen Actress and Fellow of Theatre Arts Auntie Sola Awojobi Onayiga has passed on,” he announced on his WhatsApp group Platform.

“Auntie Sola who is best known for living delightfully the role of Ireti aka ‘Cooking practicals’ in the defunct television sitcom ‘CHECKMATE’! Reportedly passed on this morning,” he added.

