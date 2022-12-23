Nollywood actor survives ghastly accident along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Nollywood actor, Ayo Silver Animashaun has taken to social media to share how he recently survived a ghastly car accident that saw his car completely damaged.

Sharing videos from the accident, Ayo revealed that he was involved in a ghastly car accident on his way back to Lagos from Ibadan, where he went to inspect a portion of land.

He explained that when he got to Magboro bus stop in Lagos, “a trailer ran me over”.

ALSO READ: Peteru’s Family Mourns Loss, to Announce Burial Details Later

He said it left his car spinning for almost 12 seconds and his life flashed before his eyes as he felt his breath leave his lungs.

“To be precise coming from where I went to inspect a portion of land in Moniya Ibadan and almost back home in Lagos @magboro bus stop a trailer ran me over and left my car spinning for almost 12 secs and I saw a movie how my breath left my lungs and I had every of my journey flashed through my eyes.

“And split of secs. But the lesson I got that dat (that) was anything and everything could be taken away from us at any moment WHEK (when) you least expected it.

“BUT MY GOD SAVED ME AND I WILL FOREVER TESTIFY TO GOD’S Awesomeness,” he wrote.