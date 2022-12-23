Yuletide: FRSC vows to tackle traffic gridlock on Abuja-Okene road

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Thursday vowed to rid the Abuja -Okene road, especially the notorious Obajana junction and other points of gridlock during the Christmas and New Year celebrations in Kogi.

Kogi FRSC Sector Commander, Corps Commander, Stephen Dawulung, made the vow at the Corps’ End of Year 2022 special intervention sensitization campaign for gridlock and crash-prone areas nationwide, held in Lokoja, Kogi.

Our correspondent reports that the campaign, which was themed “Driving tired is as dangerous as driving drunk: Observe 30 minutes rest period after every four hours,” was the sole initiative of the Acting Corps Marshall, FRSC, Dauda Ali-Biu.

Dawulung explained that the campaign was one of the several strategies initiated by the Acting Corps Marshall and the management of the corps wants to address and remedy causes of road traffic crashes and fatalities along specific crash-prone areas.

He said that FRSC had, therefore, deployed 870 personnel, 22 patrol vehicles, three Ambulances, and a Towing Truck to critical routes and accident-prone areas within Kogi to ensure robust enforcement

According to him, this is to ensure effective traffic control, prompt removal of obstructions, and prompt rescue operations toward the enhancement of the safe and free flow of traffic from the North to the South

Meanwhile, the Kogi roads served as links between the North, East, and Southern parts of the country.

“We have also set up traffic control camps at Katon Karfe, Natako, Zariagi, Kabba, Ajaokuta, and Okene for easy traffic control and rescue operations.

“We hope to work in synergy with other relevant stakeholders and security agencies to achieve this goal,” he said.

He said that the command began its special patrol operation for the yuletide on December 20 with Zero Tolerance for road traffic crashes and fatalities to end on Jan 4, 2023.

“It’s unfortunate that it’s always within the yuletide that the practice of long and unbroken hours becomes more pronounced considering the surge in socio-economic activities and large number of passengers/commuters, which tempts drivers to stretch their limits day and night to make more gains.