NOA to intensify COVID-19 awareness during Easter

As Nigerians celebrate Easter 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Director-General, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr Garba Abari has charged staff of the Agency, especially those at the community level, to intensify the enlightenment campaign on the pandemic during the celebrations in order to curb the spread of the virus in communities.

This became necessary following indications from the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and available data that local transmission of the disease is on the increase as the imported transmission is on the decline.

In an Easter message to Nigerians, the NOA Director-General called on staff of the Agency to waive their Easter holidays, using the period to enlighten their communities on the symptoms of COVID-19 and preventive measures.

Abari urged Nigerians to use the Easter celebration to pray for the safety of health workers who are making great sacrifices within and beyond the call of duty to combat the scourge and save lives, likening their sacrifices to that of Jesus Christ who gave His life to save humanity.

While wishing Nigerians a happy Easter in spite of the pandemic and lockdown, the NOA Director-General urged citizens to maintain precautionary measures against COVID-19 during the celebration, including regular hand washing, use of hand sanitizers, covering the nose and mouth with a tissue paper or with a bent elbow when sneezing or coughing, the need to stay at home and reporting promptly to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) if a COVID-19 infection is suspected.

