NOA tasks Nigerians on love, unity, brotherliness

As Nigerians join the rest of the world to celebrate Christmas, the Director-General, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr Garba Abari has urged Nigerians to spend the season praying for renewed love, unity and brotherhood among citizens.

Abari, in a Christmas felicitation to Nigerians, said the coincidence of the Christmas season with the electioneering season in Nigeria necessitated the call.

He said Nigeria has come a long way in its journey of nationhood and must not allow political wrangling to bring discord or threaten the bond of unity it has enjoyed, adding that Christmas provides a great opportunity to relate and celebrate together across political divides.

The DG further urged Nigerians to emulate and display the selflessness and love that Christmas represents by using the celebration to pray for the good of their neighbours as well as the stability and progress of their nation.

“Christmas portrays God’s selfless love for man, displayed through the birth of Jesus Christ as a gift to humanity. If we all selflessly love and care for the next person, irrespective of their religious, political and other persuasions, it will translate into a sacrificial love for our country and a genuinely collective effort at national development.”

He, therefore, stressed the need to renew the bond of love, unity and kindred spirit among Nigerians by emulating the virtues of Jesus Christ. He also charged Nigerians to remain law abiding and peaceful during and after the Christmas festivities.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PICTORIAL EXPLAINER: How To Identify Fake New Naira Notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released security features to help identify fake new naira notes. According to CBN’s template, the Security features to look out for are the following…

Ondo Councils’ Workers Shut Down Assembly Over LG Autonomy

LOCAL government workers under the aegis of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Ondo, on Tuesday, stormed the State House of Assembly, threatening a showdown with the lawmakers over the signing of local government autonomy…

FG To Discontinue Cash Withdrawal From Public Accounts

THE Federal Government is putting final touches to all necessary mea- sures to stop cash withdrawal from federal, state and local government accounts. The Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), Modibbo Hamman Tukur, revealed…