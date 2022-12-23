IBEDC assures of quality service during Yuletide

The management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has assured customers across the network of its commitment to providing quality services during the Christmas holiday.

In a press release on Friday wishing all its customers and Nigerians a merry Christmas and new year celebrations, IBEDC said measures have been put in place to ensure that faults are attended to promptly to avoid unnecessary power disruptions.

“In anticipation of customers’ expectations during the holidays, we are fully equipped to ensure that faults are cleared as fast as possible to avoid unnecessary disruption of power supply,” it said.

IBEDC further said that the birth of Jesus Christ was an embodiment of sacrificial love which all mankind should emulate.

“It is important that we dedicate ourselves to the service of humanity in line with the true teachings of Jesus Christ on tolerance, patience, brotherly kindness, care for the needy and love for one another,” it said.

The management advised customers to take advantage of its hassle-free channels of payment to pay bills and vend such as Quick teller, etransact, Payarena, Jumia, Watu, Buypower and ATM to avoid disconnection during the holiday period.

The company also admonished customers who may wish to pay in cash to do so only at any IBEDC office after which the customer must register his/her details and collect receipts. It also advised customers to pay through authorised agents.

“Customers can pay cash to IBEDC accredited agents or at IBEDC cash offices, but they must demand their receipts bearing IBEDC and FETS logos as proof of payment. IBEDC will not be liable for any unverified payment. Our offices will remain open during the holidays from 9 am-3 pm. You can also reach us via our customer care line, 0700123999 or email us at customercare@ibedc.com,” it said.

IBEDC also encouraged motorists to avoid drinking under the influence of alcohol and observe traffic rules to prevent collisions with electrical poles and other accidents.

“Ensure proper supervision of your children and wards to prevent domestic and electrical accidents during this period. Avoid cooking or trading under a high-tension wire, switch off all electrical appliances, not in use, and please, do not engage quacks to fix any electrical faults,” the management further admonished.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE