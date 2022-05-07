No tariff hike for telecom services — NCC

Latest News
By Collins Nnabuife - Abuja
NCC uncovers cyber threats, NCC’s experiences consumers during online financial transactions, NCC CSIRT discovers 5G: MTN, Mafab pay $273.6 million each for licences, special numbering service segment, NCC awards grant to four startups, Don't allow your NIN, NCC launches telecom campus, NCC denies renewing MTN’s, posts N150bn spectrum fee, NCC commences review of telecoms , NCC concludes cost-based study, Subscribers not required to submit IMEI number, NCC to balance competition, elecoms sector’s 12.45% GDP Telecoms sector GDP boost, NCC fake Facebook account, Nigeria now has 53460 towers, NCC regulatory transparency, NCC, 5G, Nigeria, NCC, GDP, Dambatta, spectrum trading guidelines, NCC, Suspension, NCC 9,077 service outages, ICT reporters, NCC , efficient reportage, Sim cards, ncc

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said that it has not approved the request of the  Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to increase tariff for telecom services.

NCC in a statement by its Director of Public Affairs, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, said demand being made by MNOs under the auspices of the Associatoon of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), citing high cost of running their operations as the major reason for their proposed tariff hike, is contained in a letter to the Commission.

The statement said consistent with international best practice and established regulatory procedures, the NCC ensures its regulatory activities are guided by regular cost-based and empirical studies to determine appropriate cost (upper and floor price) within which service providers are allowed to charge their subscribers for services delivered.

Further, NCC said the Commission ensures that any cost determined, as an outcome of such transparent studies is fair enough as to enhance healthy competition among operators, provide wider choices for the subscribers as well as ensure sustainability of the Nigerian telecoms industry. 

“For the avoidance of any doubt, and contrary to MNOs’ agitation to increase tariffs for voice and Short Messaging Services (SMS) by a certain percentage, the Commission wishes to categorically inform telecoms subscribers and allay the fears of Nigerians that no tariff increase will be effected by the operators without due regulatory approval by the Commission.

“It is noteworthy that tariff regulations and determinations are made by the Commission in line with the provisions of Sections 4, 90 and 92 of the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) 2003, which entrusts the Commission with the protection and promotion of the interests of subscribers against unfair practices including but not limited to; matters relating to tariffs and charges. 

“The current tarriff regime being administered by the service providers is a product of NCC’s determination both for voice and SMS in the past.

“However, while there could be justifiable reasons for MNOs’ demand for tarrif increase, it should be noted that they are  not allowed to do such either individually or collectively without recourse to NCC, following the outcome of a cost study. This is not the case for now.

“Through NCC’s commitment to engendering healthy competition among the licensees, the cost of services has been democratised and become more and more affordable for Nigerian subscribers. The regulator is even more committed to this cause to ensure subscribers get greater value for money spent on telecom services,” the statement added.

You might also like
Latest News

Emefiele’s candidature will save APC from implosion, division — Middle Belt Youths

Latest News

Emefiele must quit now as CBN governor — PDP

Latest News

Ebonyi remains poverty capital of Southern Nigeria, indigenes in diaspora tell…

Latest News

No law stops Emefiele from contesting for president while in office — Lawyer

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More