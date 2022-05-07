IGP condemns cultism, as personnel in viral video identified, arrested — Force Spokesperson

By Jacob Segun Olatunji - Abuja
Lagos State POlice Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Muyiwa Adejobi

The Police High Command on Saturday condemned the unruly conduct of its personnel who was caught in a viral video, singing, dancing, and brandishing a rifle in praise of a particular confraternity (cult). 

This was contained in a statement make available to newsmen in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

The statement said that the affected Police Personnel had been identified as Corporal Matthew Isaac, attached to the Ebonyi State Police Command. 

It pointed out that the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba  condemned “the act of the officer in question, which is clearly calculated to portray the NPF negatively, is a discreditable conduct in line with the provisions of the First Schedule to Regulation 370 of the Police Regulations 

According to the statement, “his actions equally violated the provisions of the NPF Social Media Policy (SMP), penal laws, and other extant laws regulating the conduct and discipline of all Police officers. 

It said that consequently, the IGP  had directed the Commissioner of Police in charge of Ebonyi State to detail the Command’s OC Provost to hand over the erring officer to the Force Provost Marshall for necessary disciplinary actions.


The statement added that  the IGP further warned officers to ensure total compliance with the laws guiding the Force as any breach would be severely sanctioned. 

