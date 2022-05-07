Emefiele’s candidature will save APC from implosion, division — Middle Belt Youths

Youths from the Middle Belt of the country under the umbrella of the Middle Belt Youths Forum (MBYF) on Saturday called on the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, to consult with President Muhammadu Buhari with a view to picking the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Godwin Emefiele as the consensus candidate of the party in the 2023 presidential election.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Saturday by its leader, Meliga, the group argued that Emefiele’s candidature would save the APC from imminent implosion and division.

According to the Ggoup, “the Nation is currently watching with interest the way many politicians have been declaring interest in the presidential race on the platform of the APC.

"Many of these aspirants are party bigwigs and moneybags in their own right.





“The development has led to a justified fear among concerned persons that if not carefully handled, the process of coming up with a presidential candidate may lead to the party’s implosion and division.

“It is to this end that we are calling on the leadership of the party to put machinery in place to avoid the party’s sudden failure or collapse.

“One sure way to avoid this imminent danger is to stick to Emefiele candidature. It is a sure way to ensure the unity of the party. A stitch in time saves nine.”