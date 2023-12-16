The Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Osuolale Akiolu and the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, on Saturday, maintained that there is no rift between Yoruba and Igbo, noting that both ethnic groups had long years of relationships and ties in the country.

They gave this position when Chief Iwuanyanwu paid a courtesy visit to the Palace of Oba of Lagos at Iga Iduganran.

Speaking at the Oba’s palace, Iwuanyanwu said the visit became necessary to intimate a longer time friend and brother that he had been elected to lead the Igbos worldwide, just as he quickly recalled that he had been friend to the Lagos monarch for more than 40 years, which period, he said had birthed so many good things and assistance from both parties.

Iwuanyanwu noted that most of his best friends are Yoruba who also managed some of his businesses, disclosing that one of his daughters was married to the family of the late Aare Musulumi of Yoruba land, Alhaji Arisekola Alao in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo leader said there were many more Igbo daughters and sons that have married yoruba daughters and sons as well, insisting that those who felt there was a rift between the Igbos and Yoruba were wrong as, according to him, they are brothers and sisters, whose ties between both parties is too much for any rift.

Speaking on the last election, Iwuanyanwu disclosed that had mandated the Igbo, his people as there leader, to ensure that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was given all the support to succeed as president of the country as well as defend him despite the fact that the Igbo did not support him in emerging president as they felt it was there turn to produce the country’s president.

Oba Akiolu, in his remark, said he was very happy to see and host a long term friend, reminding him of the affairs they had together in the last 40 years.

The monarch said that Igbos were very hard working people but charged they they must respect the laws of the land.

“We have identified enough the problems of Nigeria but it is time of solutions,” he said.

Speaking further, the monarch noted that like in every tribe, there were good and bad people among the Igbo but quickly added that he had a good number of very good Igbos who had supported and assisted him at one time or the other.

This was just as Oba Akiolu asserted that no tribe that would come to Lagos and would not thrive, saying that many youths were hard working but expressed sadness that politicians were using them for their selfish interest.

“There is no tribe that will come to Lagos that will not thrive. Many youths are hard working but politicians are using them for their selfish interest,” he said.

He assured that the state government cannot intentionally destroy igbo property, but urged the Igbo to ensure they keep to the rules of engagement.

On the issue of the controversy generated over claim that the Benin were owners of Lagos, Oba Akiolu, who spoke on the issue, maintained that they were not the founders of the land, but only had a ties with the monarchical set up in Lagos.

