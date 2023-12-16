The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has appealed to the Federal Government led by President Bola Tinubu to urgently assent to the federal medical centre, osogbo bill passed by 9th Assembly.

The council urged the President to take an immediate action on the Federal Medical Centre bill Osogbo, Osun State sponsored by Senator Ajiblola Basiru in 9th Assembly by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement by the Chairman of the council, Hon Wale Adebayo in Osogbo, Osun State capital, he expressed concern that the absence of such facility has deprived the state of first class health care centre.

“The Federal Medical Centres (FMCs), were established nationwide in states that do not have Federal University Teaching Hospitals, and the essence is to provide quality, cost effective tertiary health care, timely clinical and other supportive services to patients within the jurisdiction in a milieu of qualitative research and training activities.

“Truth be told, the state is in desperate need of a medical centre to cater for the health of our people at a reasonable price. Our people are at the receiving end of outrageous fees charged by proprietors of private hospitals in the state,” Adebayo said.

Adebayo added that Osun is the only state in the south west without a federal medical centre and it behoves on the Tinubu administration to right the wrong, considering the throngs of patients seeking medical attention in the state.

“Therefore, we passionately appeal to the Federal government to assent to the bill, and give Osun a sense of belonging in the comity of states in the country,” the statement read.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE