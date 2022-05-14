No foreign loans under my watch, Jack Rich, APC presidential aspirant vows

Presidential aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tein Jack-Rich, has said he would refrain from taking external loans to run the nation’s economy.

Jack Rich who formally declared for the race at the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja also promised to provide 26,000 jobs in each of the 774 local governments, saying within one year of his administration, poverty will be a thing of the past.

He said with the enormous human resources in the country, particularly its teeming, resourceful youths, Nigeria can run a knowledge-based economy.

He said: “For example, we can create what we call the Digital City. In the South-West we have discovered that we can create what we call the Health Tech Center to look at Medical Care and in the South-east, we have also discovered that we can establish what we call the technology there. In that way, we will be able to ensure that our young boys and girls who go to university can also have certain skills to provide the needed knowledge base, value to grow the local economy. And then also help our GDP. We’ve also looked at the North-East and North-West from North Central, but beyond that, we feel that it’s important as part of our strategy to open up the economy.”

The entrepreneur with vast investment in the upstream oil and gas sector promised to push for the increase in Nigeria’s oil production quota and harness its hydrocarbon resource to activate its industrial development.

“I’m promising you that by 2023, we have a master plan to move oil production to 3 million barrels. And not only that, we also have the master plan in such a manner that we can look at the low-hanging fruits where we’re losing our oil and gas resource values and then provide technology-based infrastructure. So, operators will be advised to contribute their fair share. In that way, we will be able to earn the best in oil and gas production and be able to refine what we consume.

He added: “As we speak right now, Nigeria is the largest economy on the continent of Africa. We are not part of G20.





“We need a president that can engage the G7 Economist. You need a president that can stand with these advanced economies and negotiate your place in the community of nations. You need a president that when you travel outside this country and you flip your international passport ID card, you will be respected and honoured.

“You need a president that can speak to Elon Musk to come to Nigeria and invest. You need a president that can speak to Bill Gates, not to give us aides, but give us technology-based centres, so we can grow.”

The presidential aspirant said if elected he would not make policies that would not be backed up with legislation that would guarantee investors’ capital.

“If my brothers in Zamfara are having any social issues, I’m going to fly in there. If my brothers in Kano are having social issues. I’m going to fly in there. If my brothers in Kaduna are having issues. I’m gonna fly in there. I’m not going to send anybody. I’m going there.”

Jack-Rich assured that he would use ‘sporadic economic bombardment’ to create opportunities for the youth, stressing that there was no amount of military firepower that could eradicate the social unrest.”

“We will create 26,000 jobs in every local government area in my first year in office. We will train 26,000 boys and girls.

“The reason we are struggling. The reason was struggling with inflation, which will persist. It’s because we’re not consuming what we’re producing. And we are not producing what we are consuming. We are a commodity export-based economy. And when there is a global Shockwave that eats that commodity, we’re all in comatose.

“And that is the reason why we need a game-changer. And the only way you can have a game-changer is for us to believe that a strategic “visionary leadership whose heart is for his people, is the answer.”

