APC Convention: Confusion over screening committees for presidential, governorship aspirants

By Tribune Online
The All Progressives Congress National Working Committee is yet to announce the composition of the committees that would screen its presidential and governorship aspirants.

Sunday Tribune checks revealed that presidential, governorship and National Assembly aspirants are expected to be screened this weekend.

The APC NWC in a statement released on Saturday and signed by Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu, National Organising Secretary only released the screening panels for Senate and House of Representatives aspirants and the venues.

Argungu was silent on the screening committees for presidential and governorship aspirants.

