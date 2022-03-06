No division in Oyo APC,  Egbeda/Ona-Ara constituency, members declare

• Restate support for Omodewu, Akin Alabi

By Tribune Online
Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State have been urged to embrace unity and oneness under the leadership of the new party chairman, Hon Isaac Omodewu and state executive.
This, they were urged, would help the partyclaim the mantle of leadership in Oyo state and retain power in Nigeria during the 2023 general elections.
This advice was given yesterday during the maiden inaugural meeting of new party executives held at Egbeda/Ona-Ara local  government area party secretariat.
Party leaders who spoke at the meeting include a former member of the Oyo state House of Assembly, Alhaji Bolomope Ibrahim; Alhaji Biliaminu Ogundele, and the Egbeda Local Government woman leader, Honorable Ronke Adedeji. The overall leader of the party in Egbeda, Baba Asumo was also present.
They reiterated that there is no division in the Egbeda/Ona ara constituency or faction in Oyo APC, adding that moves were in place and actions are taken to ensure that the oneness in the party stands.
They charged party members to agree on consensus in handling situations as regards the party.
Bolomope, while speaking about the outstanding performance of the federal lawmaker representing the constituency at the House of Representatives, Honorable Akin Alabi, noted that the lawmaker had displayed exceptional qualities of leadership with his representation, empowerment programmes for women, widows, men and youths and love for all residents within his jurisdiction.
He added that the mammoth crowd seen at the event with the ‘4 plus 4’ display of support for Alabi further shows and affirms the satisfaction and confidence the electorate have in his leadership style, adding that more achievements are bound to come to the party for both its members and the populace.

 

No division in Oyo APC Egbeda/Ona-Ara constituencyWhile addressing newsmen, Hon Alabi assured that the APC would retain its credibility and would leave no room for factions.
He added that there are moves by the leadership of the party in the state to appease aggrieved members to come back home to the beloved party.
He further disclosed that a massive empowerment programme is slated to hold soon in a bid to further put smiles on the faces of those who have entrusted him with their votes and other members of the constituency.
New members who recently decamped from other parties to the APC were also received at the meeting.

