NAHCON commends Saudi authorities for lifting ban on direct flights from Nigeria

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on Sunday ended the Saudi Arabian authorities for lifting the ban on direct flights from Nigeria into the Kingdom, saying it was a brave move in spite of Covid-19 pandemic.

Saudi had on December 8, 2021 placed a ban on direct flights from Nigeria and 16 other countries on the heels of the emergence of the Omicron variant of the Covid- 19.

The other countries include Angola, South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Seychelles, Zimbabwe, Eswatini, Madagascar, Mozambique, Malawi, Mauritius, Zambia, among others.

The outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic had prevented international pilgrims from performing the obligatory Hajj, which is the fifth pillar of Islam, in the past two years. Only Saudis and other nationals resident in the Kingdom performed the spiritual exercise both in 2020 and 2021.

Only on Saturday, the Kingdom announced lifting of ban placed on Nigeria and other countries as well as removal of Covid-19 restrictions, signalling that this year’s Hajj will be open to intending pilgrims worldwide.

Reacting to the development, NAHCON in a statement signed by its Head, Public Affairs, Fatima Sanda Umar, made available to Tribune Online, stated that it received the pleasant news from Saudi Arabia.

According to the statement, “The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) received the pleasant news of the uplifting of direct travel ban into Saudi Arabia effective from the 5th of March, 2022.

“This came via a circular released by General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA). In addition, a near total cancellation of Covid-19 restrictions were announced indicative of a return to regularity.

“The only requirement for entry into the Kingdom is full vaccination with the accompanying registration on Tawakkalna and Eatmarna apps as gateway.

“Accordingly, intending pilgrims for Umrah from Nigeria and other similarly banned countries are permitted to travel directly into Saudi Arabia so long they fulfil the mandatory vaccines requirement.”

The statement stated that NAHCON chairman, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, rejoiced with Muslims all over the world, Nigeria in.particular, for the normalisation of worship in the two holy mosques in Makkah and Madinah.

While noting that the last two years have been “agonising deprivation for those whom Saudi Arabia is not just a home of worship but also a means of livehood”, Hassan appreciated Saudi’s decisions on matyer s of Hajj and Umrah, which he stated had “always been in the interest of the Muslim world and the generality of humanity, no matter how difficult the decision might seem.”

“Hence, while giving gratitude to the Almighty, the NAHCON Chairman, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, humbly commends the Custodian of the two Holy Mosques, Khadimal Haramain, His Majesty, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, for this brave move to the Muslim Ummah despite the pandemic challenges,” the statement read in part.

Anticipating that 2022 Hajj will be open to international pilgrims, the Commission states that guidelines for participation in the Hajj would be communicated to Nigerian intending pilgrims after signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between NAHCON and the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

“Consequently, with the heightened hope that international Hajj would be open in the 2022, NAHCON is seizing this opportunity to inform the public that guidelines for participation in the Hajj shall be communicated to Nigerian intending pilgrims after signing of the MoU between NAHCON and the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah,” it stated.

While stating that though Nigerian intending pilgrims’ response to Covid-19 vaccination was impressive, “yet anyone wishing to embark on Hajj and Umrah is to remember that full vaccination is required as a safety precaution for himself and residents of Saudi Arabia as well as fellow Muslim travellers to the holy land for worship”.

Accordingly, the statement stated that, ” they are thus reminded that unmet vaccine requirement may lead to quarantine and or other penalties.”

It, however, counselled Nigerian intending pilgrims to be law abiding whenever they travel out of the country for either Hajj or Umrah, adding that they desist from travelling with prohibited items, such as illicit drugs and kolanuts, into Saudi Arabia.

According to the Hajj body, the penalty for drug trafficking in Saudi Arabia was death, adding that it is in full collaboration with the National Drug Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and other interrelated agencies with a view to ensuring that such drug traffickers were apprehended before embarking on the trip.

“Intending pilgrims are also reminded to desist from travelling with prohibited items into the Kingdom such as illicit drugs and kolanuts. They should recall that penalty for drug trafficking in Saudi Arabia is death.

“Besides, NAHCON is in full collaboration with NDLEA and other interrelated agencies in ensuring that such persons are apprehended before embarking on the trip.”

It added that Alhaji Hassan called on intending pilgrims to see this opening as an opportunity to seek closeness to the Almighty Allah by way of being of good conduct home and abroad.

