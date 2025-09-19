No delay in 2026 Hajj plans, 2025 accounts fully reconciled — NAHCON

THE National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has confirmed the full reconciliation of operational accounts for the 2025 Hajj, dismissing reports suggesting that preparations for the 2026 pilgrimage are being delayed due to unresolved financial matters.

The clarification followed a recent appeal by the Forum of Chief Executives of State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards, urging the commission to expedite reconciliation of the 2025 Hajj accounts to enable seamless planning for the 2026 exercise.

Speaking on the development, NAHCON’s Deputy Director of Finance and Accounts, Alhaji Rabiu Na’Allah, disclosed that all issues related to the reconciliation and refunds of pilgrims’ Hajj fares for 2025 were concluded as of Wednesday, September 10.

He noted that 19 states which requested reconciliations had been duly settled, adding that refunds from previous years had also been cleared, except in cases where some states were yet to formally initiate the reconciliation process with the commission.

The forum, in a letter signed by its chairman, Alhaji Ahmed Idris Al-Makura, and secretary, Alhaji Abubakar Salihu, expressed concerns over delays in refunding pilgrims who participated in the 2025 Hajj.

It emphasised the need to settle outstanding dues to facilitate the migration of deferred pilgrims to the 2026 Hajj platform.

The forum said: “The reconciliation of the 2025 Hajj operational accounts ought to have been concluded to enable states to seamlessly migrate willing deferred intending pilgrims into the 2026 Hajj platforms. Without this, such migrations remain practically impossible, as some affected pilgrims have had their funds tied up for two years or more.”

The forum further stressed that the refunds would allow state boards to reimburse pilgrims who opted out of deferment and required their money for personal needs, warning that failure to close previous accounts before starting new preparations could lead to confusion and account overlaps.

In response, NAHCON reaffirmed its commitment to inclusivity and transparency, stating that with the reconciliation now completed, attention has turned to comprehensive planning for the 2026 Hajj.

The commission emphasised that timely remittance of Hajj fares by state boards and licensed tour operators is critical to securing essential services in Makkah, Madinah and the Masha’ir (holy sites of Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah).

It also noted that early payments are key to ensuring Nigeria’s full participation in next year’s pilgrimage and enhancing comfort and dignity for pilgrims.

“With the matter resolved, NAHCON is now shifting focus to preparations for the 2026 Hajj. The Commission emphasises the importance of early payment of Hajj fares, in line with the operational calendar of the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

“NAHCON therefore calls on State Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards, Agencies, Commissions and Licensed Tour Operators to remit Hajj fares promptly to avoid last-minute challenges,” the statement said.