Muslim leaders, Ondo gov pay last respects to Owo Chief Imam

HUNDREDS of relatives, friends, followers and Muslim faithful from across Nigeria gathered in Owo, headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, on Tuesday to pay their final respects to Sheikh Ahmad Aladesawe, the Grand Imam of Owo, who passed away on Monday at the age of 91.

Until his death, Sheikh Aladesawe also served as the chairman of the League of Imams and Alfas in the state and the Secretary-General of the League of Imams and Alfas in Yorubaland.

Speaking at the janazah (funeral prayer) held in Owo, the Ondo State governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, described the late cleric as a man of uncommon humility, a detribalised Nigerian and a proud son of Owo Kingdom whose virtues are worthy of emulation.

Represented by his deputy, Olayide Adelami, Governor Aiyedatiwa said: “Sheikh Aladesawe was at the forefront of the agitation for an egalitarian society and was truly committed to democratic ideals. It is on record that the late Grand Imam served God diligently, not by words alone, but by his actions.

“He loved God and was a rallying point for people of all tribes, religions and political orientations. Therefore, I urge everyone to continue his legacy of selfless service, compassion and unity. Baba Aladesawe was an epitome of love, an embodiment of integrity and a bridge-builder who preached religious tolerance and rallied people of diverse faiths to support our administration in sustaining peace across the state.”

The governor condoled with the people of Owo and the wider Muslim community in Ondo State, noting that Nigeria had lost a revered cleric whose contributions to national development would be missed.

In his tribute, the President-General of the League of Imams and Alfas in Yorubaland, Sheikh Jamiu Bello Kewulere, described Sheikh Aladesawe as “a man of honour and immense knowledge who stood for justice, equity and fairness.”

Delivering the funeral sermon, the Grand Mufti of Ondo State, Sheikh Sirajudeen Al-Batuta, described the late Grand Imam as a highly influential figure and “a door to Owo, Ondo State and the Muslim rabita.”

The ceremony drew dignitaries from across the region, including the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Amidu Takuro; the Permanent Secretary, Government House and Protocol, Alhaji Mudashiru Adepegba; several Chief Imams and representatives of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN.

The Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN) expressed sorrow over the passing of Sheikh Aladesawe, describing the loss as a profound one for the Muslim community in the South West.

In a statement signed by MUSWEN President, Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, and Executive Secretary, Professor Muslih Yahya, the organisation said the cleric’s death left a significant void in the hearts of the Muslim Ummah, the people of Owo Kingdom and the South West region.

MUSWEN described the late Islamic scholar as “more than a religious leader,” calling him “a paragon of Islamic scholarship and devotion, a pillar of community service and a unifying force for peace and progress among Muslims and non-Muslims alike.”

The organisation said: “As chairman of the Ondo State League of Imams and Alfas, Sheikh Aladesawe played a pivotal role in fostering dialogue, promoting religious harmony and advancing the welfare of the Ummah in Ondo State and beyond.

“His commitment to education, da’wah (Islamic propagation) and social justice inspired countless individuals and organisations, including MUSWEN itself, where his wise counsel was invaluable to our collective mission of uplifting the Muslim community across South West Nigeria.

“We pray that Almighty Allah forgives his shortcomings, grants him Al-Jannah Firdaus (the highest level of Paradise), and bestows upon his family, loved ones and the entire community the strength to bear this irreparable loss.

“May Allah’s infinite mercy envelop us all during this time of grief.”

Also, the Baba Adinni of Yorubaland, Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Isola, described the late Aladesawe as a bridge of unity among Muslims.

In a condolence message, Isola, who is also Nigeria’s immediate past High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, said: “Sheikh Aladesawe was not just a Chief Imam; he was a guardian of the Qur’an, a custodian of prophetic traditions and a bridge of unity among Muslims.

“His departure is a reminder of the fleeting nature of life, but also a testament to the immortality of deeds done in sincerity to Allah and humanity. He lived as a lamp of knowledge, a voice of peace and a counsellor of truth, leaving behind footprints that generations yet unborn will continue to follow.

“At 91, he exemplified the Qur’anic injunction: ‘Indeed, the most noble of you in the sight of Allah is the most righteous of you” (Qur’an 49:13). His life was not measured in years but in decades of selfless service to Islam, to the Ummah and to society at large.

“Indeed, a light has returned to its Source, but its radiance shall remain with us forever.”