Lagos Aviation Academy wins ‘Aviation School of the Year’ at Travellers Award 2025

Lagos Aviation Academy (LAA) has been honoured with the “Aviation School of the Year” award at the prestigious Travellers Award 2024/2025, organised by African Travel Quarterly (ATQ News) in conjunction with the 21st Akwaaba African Travel Market.

The recognition celebrates the Academy’s dedication to excellence in aviation training, its role in nurturing the next generation of aviation professionals, and its significant contribution to Nigeria’s growing aviation ecosystem.

As one of the country’s foremost aviation training institutions, Lagos Aviation Academy has consistently set benchmarks for quality learning. The Academy’s programmes are fully accredited by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), ensuring that every graduate meets international and local industry standards.

Reflecting its steady growth, LAA recently expanded its curriculum beyond its regular aviation training in cabin crew, flight dispatch, and flight operations, introducing new courses such as the Basic Aircraft Technician Course, Aviation Stores Management, and Travel Agency Management Course to meet emerging industry needs.”

Speaking on the recognition, Mr. Bolaji Durojaiye, Head of School, Lagos Aviation Academy, said, “beyond academic excellence, we are intentional about equipping our students with the skills and confidence to thrive in the aviation sector. This achievement belongs not only to the Academy but to every graduate who continues to make us proud in Nigeria and beyond.”

The Academy’s impact goes beyond classrooms; its graduates are making tangible contributions to the Nigerian economy through improved service delivery, operational efficiency, and professional excellence across airlines, travel companies, and other aviation-related businesses.

Reinforcing this, Mr. Bankole Bernard, President of the Association of Aviation Training Organisations of Nigeria (AATON) and Group Managing Director of Finchglow Holdings, said, “Lagos Aviation Academy represents the kind of forward-thinking and excellence-driven approach that the Nigerian aviation sector needs. Their commitment to globally recognised training is not just building careers; it is strengthening the aviation ecosystem and supporting the growth of Nigeria’s economy. We are proud to see LAA receive this well-deserved honour.”

The Travellers Award, now in its 13th year, is a respected platform that recognises leaders and innovators in travel, tourism, hospitality, and aviation across Africa. LAA’s recognition as Aviation School of the Year places it alongside other industry trailblazers who are driving transformation and excellence despite global challenges.

This award is both a milestone and a call to continue shaping the future of aviation in Nigeria and Africa.

