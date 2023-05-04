The Military High Command on Thursday assured the Nation’ that there was no cause for concern over the May 29th official inauguration of the new administration of the President -elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, sayíng the Armed Forces and other security forces are fully prepared to make the exercise a hitch-free.

Director, Defence Media Operations, , Maj-General Musa Danmadami gave the assurance during the bi-weekly briefing of Defence Correspondents on the operational successes recorded by the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies in the past two weeks across the Six-geo-political zones of the country.

He declared affirmatively that Nigerians should not entertain any fear that the May 29 transition would be truncated as the military in collaboration with the police and other security agencies were working round the clock to deal decisively with any potential threat inimical to the peaceful inauguration as being planned by the government.

He explained that the electioneering had come and gone and the winner had been declared hence the inauguration would hold as planned.

According to him, “Elections have come and gone. For the presidential election, a winner has been announced. There is a transition committee in place comprising all members of the security agencies, ministries and agencies of government to make sure the event is held successfully and without a glitch.

“We don’t see reasons why there should be a problem during the exercise.

“The inauguration will come and go and nothing will happen. We are not going to relent at ensuring there is peace and stability across the length and breadth of the country,” he assured.

Briefing earlier on, the successes recorded during the military operation in the past two weeks,, the Director said that troops have continued to record significant achievements during its onslaughts against the criminal elements across the six geo-political zones of the country

General Danmadami said during the period under review in the North East, “troops neutralized 40 terrorists, and arrested 25 terrorists as well as 8 terrorist logistics suppliers.

According to him, “Troops also rescued 131 abducted civilians while a total of 510 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and members of their families, comprising 54 adult males, 164 adult females and 292 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre of operations.

“All recovered items and apprehended suspects have been handed over to the relevant authority for further action. Equally, the rescued terrorists escapees and members of their families were profiled and given medical attention, while the surrendered terrorists and members of their families are also being profiled for further action.”





He further explained that in the North West, 25 terrorists were killed, 38 arrested and four (4) kidnapped civilians were rescued while 11 terrorists were nabbed, nine were killed and six civilian captives were rescued in the North Central zone during the operations.

He added that troops, in addition, nabbed five suspected cultists who engaged in a fight with the vigilante and destroyed 41 illegal refining sites among several other successes recorded in the South-South within the period under review.

Danmadami said that the military high command’ commended the relenting efforts of troops and other security agencies towards ending insurgent activities in the country.

“The media community is also acknowledged for their partnership and continued cooperation with the military and other security agencies, in our quest to restore peace and security to our dear Country.

“Also, the entire populace is hereby appreciated, for the support given to the members Armed Forces and other security agencies in the conduct of our various operations across the country, while also urging them to continue to provide prompt and creditable information on the activities of terrorists and other criminal elements, in their respective areas,” Danmadami said.

