The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) of the Dr Agbo Gilbert Major-led executives has demanded the account of over N1 billion raised from the sale of forms for the presidential, governorship, senatorial, House of Representatives and Houses of Assembly from the Abba Kawu Alli-led faction for proper accountability with the resolve to invite relevant security agencies to properly examine the accounts of the party.

Tribune Online reports that the NNPP, seen at a point in Nigeria political system prior the 2023 general elections as the Third Force, has been embroiled in leadership tussle over party’s leadership with accusations and counter-accusations from both factions leading to the suspension and expulsion of Agbo Major and the founder of the party, Chief Boniface Aniebonam and the party’s presidential candidate in the February 25 presidential election, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso.

The acting national publicity secretary of Agbo Major’s faction, Abdulsalam Abdulrasaq, in a statement made available to Tribune Online, while accusing Alhaji Buba Galadima of corruption and illegal imposition of candidates, queried the rationale behind citing the situation room of the NNPP in Kwakwanso’s personal house and as well as the presentation of Kwakwanso as the sole presidential candidate during the elections which it said is against NNPP’s spirit of fairness and equity.

The statement also confirmed its withdrawal from the Memorandum Of Understanding (MoU) signed by it with the Kwankwasiya Movement and TNM insisting that the principles of the two groups were mainly to hijack the NNPP to favour Kwakwanso in contrary to what the idea of the party stands for.

“The new leadership of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) under Dr Agbo Gilbert Major today (Saturday) had its maiden meeting at the Abuja National Secretariat and after a review of the situation resulting from the gross mismanagement of the party in the past one year came out with the following resolutions; to conduct a thorough probe into the mismanagement of well over one billion naira (N1b) raised from the sale of forms to aspirants between March 2022 and today; the meeting resolved to invite relevant security agencies to properly examine the accounts of the party with a view to demanding explanations from the party’s presidential candidate, the party’s chairman who left in March 2023, the sacked acting chairman and the National Secretary. This is to restore confidence of party members/candidates who came forward with their hard earned money to purchase forms.

“The party queried the rationale for location of the Situation Room to the presidential candidate’s personal residence. It noted that the illegal location created room for the massive corruption and manipulation leading to imposition of candidates by Buba Galadima and his co-travellers and resolved to set up a Committee to launch a probe into it and therefore called for written complaints from aggrieved candidates who were shortchanged after making payments for forms into the party’s account.

“The party resolved to query the rationale behind the denial of other presidential aspirants the right to purchase form and participate in the primary election that illegally produced Senator Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso which was against the spirit of fairness and equity which our great party preaches.

“The party confirmed its withdrawal from the Memorandum Of Understanding signed by it with the Kwankwasiya Movement and TNM insisting that the principles of these two groups are targeted at massaging the ego of its sole owner and so not in line with the party’s policies of openness and inclusivity.

“The party called on its numerous members and supporters to remain calm in the face of this brazen assault of the Kwankwasiya movement whose members were erroneously made to believe the party is sold to them and called on all aggrieved and displaced members who left for whatever reason to return home.

“The party resolved to overhaul its structures across all levels nationwide in the coming days and weeks,” the statement concluded.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE