Experts in branding and corporate sectors have urged Nigerians to build and leverage their personal brands to change the negative narrative of Nigeria, thereby redefining its identity in the community of nations and contributing to the growth of the economy.

The experts made this known on Saturday in Lagos during a conference organised by The Iconic Brand Awards themed ‘Harnessing personal and corporate branding for nation-building’.

The convener of TIBA, Omobabinrin Adeola Osideko, stated that TIBA, powered by Crystal Edge Professional Services, aims to acquaint Nigerians with the benefits of building themselves into brands that can reflect positively on the country and the diaspora at large.

“Our brands as individuals have an impact on the national brand, and our national brand has an impact on the global space,” she said. “If you go outside the country, you will be identified as a Nigerian—as is evident on your passport—even before you will be identified by your name.”

Osideko further said that the reputation of Nigerians, the kind of identity they portray, and how the international community perceives them will determine if foreign investors and organisations will do business with them or the country.

During the panel section, Gabriel Ologunwa, founding partner of Plumule Advisory; Sesi Hundeyin, partner of Bloomgate Solicitors; and Rosemond Phil-Othihiwa, lawyer and convener of The Business of Law Conference, explained in detail how leveraging personal and corporate branding can lead to personal and national development.

They stated that it is the collective identities and endeavours of every Nigerian that form the national identity and reputation of the country, adding that until Nigerians get it right by rebranding themselves and their businesses, the saddening image of the country will not change.

The panellists said the best way to showcase the identity of Nigeria and Nigerians is through the internet, social media, and the press.

They enjoined individuals and businesses to leverage these media platforms to change their narrative, commend positive influence, and grow the economy of the country.

Aderonke Salami, lead consultant at Unicorn HR and recipient of the TIBA Awards, and Omolola Ololade of News Central TV spoke at the event.

Salami spoke about how being a recipient of the award has helped her connect and network with many people and has also given her the confidence she did not have before to build herself and her brand.





Ololade, as a journalist, answered questions on why the media, most of the time, portrays Nigeria and Africa negatively.

In her response, she noted that the major media organisations are owned by Western establishments that do not want to showcase the good side of Africa.

She encouraged Nigerians to consistently showcase their best and engage in ventures that are newsworthy and transformative.

The project coordinator of TIBA, Bliss Ojeruse, explained the nomination and selection processes through which the TIBA Awards are conferred on individuals and organisations.

She said the awards are based on merit and excellence and that they select people and businesses based on their work and visibility on social media.

Osideko, while giving the vote of thanks, noted that the conference was also meant to shed light on the upcoming TIBA Awards ceremony coming up early in November, where individuals, businesses, and organisations who have distinguished themselves by creating unique brands in their respective sectors would be celebrated and awarded prizes.

“We are bringing notable people with expertise in diverse businesses and industries to talk about how we can properly brand ourselves and the country for national and economic development,” she said.

