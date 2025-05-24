NNPP chieftain berates Reps over compulsory voting bill

A South-West Chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Oguntoyinbo, has berated the Federal House of Representatives on a proposed bill to make voting compulsory for all eligible voters in the Nigeria, describing such move as an attempt in futility.

The bill titled: “A Bill for an Act to Amend the Electoral Act 2022 to make it mandatory for all Nigerians of majority age to vote in all national and state elections.

Speaking against this backdrop, Ajadi in a statement said the move by the House of Representatives to make voting compulsory in Nigeria cannot work, since the country cannot boast of adequate citizens data base, saying such a bill is aiming at foster rigging in future elections.

He described it as a violation of civil rights and democratic principles.

Ajadi said: “in a democracy, voting is a civil liberty, not a legal obligation, saying compelling citizens to vote through coercive measures infringes on their fundamental rights. The bill is inconsistent with the 1999 Constitution.

“Section 39(1) of the Constitution guarantees every citizen the right to freedom of expression, which includes the right to remain silent, dissent, and abstain.

“In a democracy, voting is a civil liberty, not a legal obligation. Compelling citizens to vote through coercive measures infringes on their fundamental rights”.

He criticised the bill for attempting to criminalise non-participation in an electoral process plagued by voter apathy, mistrust, insecurity, and systemic flaws, urging the government to address the causes of low voter turnout, such as electoral violence and vote buying, instead of imposing punitive measures.

Ajadi, also told the legislators that such a move is not the right one at this period in the country where majority of the people cannot afford to feed themselves, saying the people that you don’t pay well, how would they have the strength to go and queue for hours just to vote.

“The bill being introduced by the House of Representatives to make voting compulsory in Nigeria aside being undemocratic is not practicable because among other things, the country lack citizen’s data base.

“Adequate citizens’ database is a precusor for a compulsory voting and the House of Representatives members like all other Nigerians know that the country lack adequate database to carry out such enforcement”.

