NNPC assures nationwide products delivery as depots remain operational

In its bid to ensure that the presidential directive on the lockdown of some states is adhered to without concerns about the availability of petroleum products, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has announced the activation of measures to guarantee seamless distribution of fuel across the country throughout the period of the lockdown and beyond.

A press release by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the Corporation, Dr Kennie Obateru, quoted the Managing Director of Petroleum Products Marketing Company, NNPC’s downstream subsidiary, Mr Musa Lawan, as saying that the PPMC workforce has been mobilised to provide loading services throughout the period of the envisaged lockdown.

“If you recall, two days ago, the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, stated that we have 60 days sufficiency of Premium Motor Spirit. That is very correct. As a matter of fact, we have about 2.68 billion litres of petrol in-country and in marine storage. At the prevailing daily consumption rate of 45 million litres, that translates to roughly 60 days,’’ Lawan stated.

The PPMC boss called on motorists and other consumers of petroleum products not to engage in hoarding or panic buying of petrol, noting that the Corporation was ready to provide enough products across the country.

Lawan also disclosed that two more petrol laden vessels were expected to berth at the Ports by Tuesday, noting that the vessels would be discharging 250 million litres of petrol.

On the recent complaints of non-availability of personal protective equipment against the Coronavirus for tanker drivers by the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Lawan assured that the PPMC was engaging with the stakeholders’ to address the issue of safety kits for tanker drivers.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Nigeria’s Foreign Reserves Decline By $182.17m In 7 Days

This week, Nigeria’s Foreign Exchange (FX) reserves remained under pressure, declining by $182.17 million when compared to what it was a week ago (WTD) to $35.71 billion as of March 24, 2020… Read full story

MONDAY LINES: Abba Kyari And His COVID-19

PATIENTS are afraid of contracting the disease from doctors; doctors are afraid of getting infected by patients. It is a perfect medical standoff certain to breed a disaster. How does a country handle this? Yet, it is a war foretold but our cripple ignored the clear warnings… Read full article

Century-Old Vaccine Investigated As Weapon Against Coronavirus

A vaccine that has been used to prevent tuberculosis is being given to health-care workers in Melbourne to see if it will protect them against the coronavirus. The bacillus Calmette-Guerin, or BCG, the shot has been used widely for about 100 years, with a growing appreciation for its off-target benefits… Read full story

(Buhari’s Speech): I’ve Directed Immediate Payment Of Two-Month Conditional Cash Transfers

“For the most vulnerable in our society, I have directed that the conditional cash transfers for the next two months be paid immediately. Our Internally displaced persons will also receive two months of food rations… Read full text