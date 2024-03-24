The family of Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has raised fresh concerns over his continued failing health condition and that, he needs urgent medical attention to avert a major health crisis.

This is as the family sought to know those benefiting from the alleged whopping N800 million that the Federal Government spends as the cost of bringing him to court any time he is to make an appearance.

Spokesman of the family, Prince Emmanuel Kanu in a statement on Sunday said the family heard that the Federal Government spent N800 million each time he was brought to court.

He said, “Nnamdi Kanu has finally become a money-minting venture for a few corrupt individuals in the corridors of power.

“We heard that Government spends N800 million each time he is brought to court. Then, we want to know who the beneficiaries of the said money are?

“Government should tell the people who collects and spends the money, and on what.

“Our fear is that if it’s true that such humongous amount of money were spent on bringing him to court any time he is to appear, then it may be impossible to grant him bail any time soon because the cabal benefiting from his continued incarceration may not be willing to let go of their oil well.”

The family which recently berated the Igbo political class for allegedly abandoning their son, expressed deep worry over his health condition.

“We just got information that he is critically down. He has not been granted access to his personal doctors, and he urgently needs cardiologist. He should not be allowed to die in custody of the Department of State Services”.

The family, once again, called on the international community, to prevail on Nigeria to release the IPOB Leader who, it said, “is unjustly held for demanding the freedom of his Biafra people “.

Kanu has been in the custody of the DSS in Abuja since June 2021 when he was abducted and unlawfully renditioned from Kenya.