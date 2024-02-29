The Aree-elect of Iree in Boripe local government area of Osun state, Prince Muritala Oyinlakin, has stated that he intends to be a servant leader who will elevate Iree to an admirable position among communities in Osun.

Addressing newsmen at his private residence in Ilorin, the Kwara State Capital on Tuesday, the Aree-elect emphasized that his primary objective is to facilitate the swift development of the town.

In his words, “I can assure my people that by God’s grace, we are taking Iree to an enviable height among communities in the state because Iree has what it takes, People talk about seven hills in Iree but for my reign, we are looking beyond what ordinary people see about Iree Alalubosa”.

The traditional ruler-elect called on the three tiers of government to support the transformation of the ancient town by revitalizing the dilapidated facilities of both the state and federal government.

“Iree lacked behind in the past in the form of development. Look at our town, Iree is blessed with tourist attraction sites. So, we crave development more than what we have presently. I believe my reign will usher in a very rapid transformation within a very short time, by the grace of God.

“I also give thanks to all Iree Alalubosa kingmakers, families, and the entire Iree town with special appreciation to the Executive of the Iree Progressive Association (IPA) led by Engieer Oluwole Taiwo and Asiwaju of Iree Engineer Ade Afolabi for holding fort in the last 7 year the stool had been vacant”.

“As for the other contestants, they are my immediate family members. Therefore, I have initiated the process of unity with them, and I can assure you that we will work together as one big family. It is only God who ordains kings. When God has spoken, there should no longer be grudges from any quarter. So, my responsibility is to unite everyone to propel Iree Alalubosa forward.”

He said: “… Together, we will develop our family and land. We will cater for the social needs of elders, and support youths in academics and entrepreneurship.

