A professor of gender studies and French language and literature at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Doris Obieje, has explained how Francophone African women have been able to counter and change the men’s writers’ depictions of women in their literature.

She said long before now, especially during the colonial periods, African male writers, particularly in Francophone countries, oftentimes portrayed female characters in their literature as passive, oppressed, adulterous, betrayed, unusual beings, and so forth.

She said this narrative changed when some female writers came on board and challenged patriarchal stereotypes by using women’s real identities to write about women from their own perspectives in various contexts.

She said this change was what gave rise to the term “herstory” against the aged, long “hisstory” upon which men most often see women.

Obieje, a researcher and senior lecturer at NOUN, gave this explanation at the university’s 24th Inaugural Lecture recently.

She spoke on the topic, “Herstory in the words of Francophone African Novelists.”

According to the Don, it was men who largely dominated Francophone African literature during this period, especially in the early decades of the 20th century.

Obieje, in a statement made available by the university’s spokesman, Ibrahim Sheme, listed some of the African women writers who changed this narrative in the Francophone countries to include Mariama Bâ, Aminata Sow Fall, Eric Touya de Marenne, Calixthe Beyala, Aurore Koechlin, and Aja Awa Thiam.

Others, according to her, were Claire Marie Matip, Therese Kuoh Moukory Hemley Boum, Maïssa Bey, Ken Bugul, Nafissatou Diallo, Marie Ndiaye, Fatou Keita, and so forth.

She posited that all these writers were influenced by various literary movements, trends, and societal norms, and they represented different regions, generations, and backgrounds in Francophone Africa.

Shè described them as great novelists because their writing provided various platforms for women to tell their own stories and reclaim their pride in their place in society.

In his remarks at the forum, the Vice-Chancellor of NOUN, Prof. Olufemi Peters, commended the inspirational lecturer for her rich contribution to the field of French language and literature and her simple style of presentation of the lecture.

He also commended her for her dedication to promoting the study of Francophone African literature and her commitment to advancing gender equality in academia.

On his part, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), Prof. Chinedu Mafiana, thanked those in attendance for coming, promising that more knowledge-sharing forums be organised this year by the Faculty of Arts of the university.

The Dean of the Faculty, Prof. Omolara Nwabueze, presented an appreciation award to the inaugural lecturer at the event.

