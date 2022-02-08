NLC tasks Nigerian statesmen to be progressive, hails Gen. Kassonghov of DR Congo

The National President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, has charged Nigerian leaders to be progressives in the true sense of it.

Wabba however warned that selfishness and deception seen rampantly among the political class is the bane of progress in Africa and Nigeria.

While he described the death of late Gen. Martin-Luther Kassonghov of Democratic Republic of Congo as a loss to the Pan-African movement and the Nigerian working-class family, he tasked politicians to make landmark contributions to better Nigeria and make it a country worthy of reckoning within Africa and the world at large.

Wabba, who said this during a special tribute organised in honour of late Gen. Kassonghov on Friday, February 4, 2022, in Abuja, noted that Kassonghov was a former senior military officer in the Congolese Army during the progressive administration of Patrice Lumumba, the pioneer Prime Minister of the DRC.

”He went on exile upon the assassination of Lumumba who he served loyally. He spent most of his time in exile initially as a guest of the Nigerian government and for most part of his stay also as a guest of the Nigeria Labour Congress,” Wabba added.

Furthermore, he noted that the late Kassonghov was a dedicated progressive, a friend of the Nigerian working class and a true Pan-Africanist and indeed a worthy son of Africa.

In his remarks, Comrade Hassan Sunmonu, a veteran in the Nigerian Labour movement described the late Kassonghov as a “dynamic, committed and defender of the truth.”

Sunmonu further said that the late Kassonghov was more of a Nigerian than Congolese. “While he was on exile in Nigeria, he supported and gave his very best for justice and the struggle for the working class.”

Also, Comrade Issa Aremu, Chairman, Governing Council, National Institute of Michael Immodu Labour Studies, said the late Kassonghov fought for justice and fairness for all.

“We have really lost a comrade, a Pan-Africanist, an African optimist, who led a very good life, for the liberation of our continent, for the struggle to emancipate the oppressed people of the world. We also say that he was a living Michael Immodu in his own right, because he was also blessed with long life just like Pa Immodu.

“I think the best tribute we can have for Kassonghov, is to continue where he left, which is the struggle for justice and fairness, which is the best tribute we can give to him,’’ he said.

Aremu also called for a posthumous award for him in recognition of his contributions, struggle and legacy in the fight for justice and fairness.

He also commended the leadership of the NLC for the struggle in accommodating Kassonghov and making him homely in Nigeria.

On her part, Mrs Ene Obi, Country Director, ActionAid, said the late Kassonghov stood as a reminder of Pan-Africanism, a father in the struggle and worthy of emulation.

Late Gen. Kassonghov died at the age of 80 on January 2, 2022 in Abuja, while on exile in Nigeria.