ILO to hold Global Forum for human-centred recovery

The International Labour Organization (ILO) says it has concluded plans to host the Global Forum for a Human-centred Recovery from February 22 to 24.

According to an ILO newsletter made available to journalists over the weekend, “The virtual forum aims to increase the level and coherence of the international response to the profound and unequal impact of the COVID-19 crisis on people globally.

“It will bring together heads of states and government, heads of international organisations and multilateral development banks, and employers’ and workers’ leaders from around the world to propose concrete actions and strengthen the international community’s response to the COVID-19 crisis.

“The forum will examine in particular the actions and investments needed to promote decent jobs and inclusive economic growth, universal social protection, workers’ protection and enterprises’ sustainability, just transition towards a carbon-neutral global economy.”

The statement also said the forum on February 22, would treat a topic on ‘Advancing a human-centred recovery through strengthened multilateral and tripartite cooperation.’

“The Global Forum will open with scene-setting remarks by a high-level representative of each of the business and trade union communities, followed by special remarks from the Secretary-General of the United Nations and several heads of state or government. The session will be moderated by ILO Director-General, Guy Ryder.”

It further stated that thematic sessions would look critically at decent jobs and inclusive economic growth, particularly, “How strengthened cooperative efforts and institutional arrangements can address the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on employment, business continuity and livelihoods around the world, particularly with respect to disproportionately affected regions, sectors and hardest-hit groups such as youth, women, small businesses and informal and migrant workers.

“Universal social protection: How strengthened cooperative efforts and institutional arrangements can help countries address the significant gaps in social protection comprehensiveness, adequacy and sustainability which are exacerbating the adverse human impacts of the COVID-19 crisis.”

“Protecting workers and sustaining enterprises: How strengthened cooperative efforts and institutional arrangements can improve the implementation and ratification of international labour standards, notably with respect to occupational safety and health, working time and wages, gender and other forms of discrimination, and the other fundamental principles and rights at work, including through transitions to formality.

“Just transition: How strengthened cooperative efforts and institutional arrangements can support country strategies to achieve a just transition – a transition that maximises economic and social gains from climate action, while minimising risks of social disruption.

“Toward a human-centred recovery from the COVID-19 crisis that is inclusive, sustainable and resilient; remarks by heads of state or government, followed by interventions from the officers of the ILO governing body and the Director-General regarding the outcomes of the Forum,” the state read.