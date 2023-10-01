In Zamfara state, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) have confirmed that the planned strike action remains inevitable.

The chairman stated, “All affiliated unions are ready for D-day.”

“We have unanimously agreed to participate in the planned nationwide industrial action as directed by the national headquarters of the two labour centres.”

The stance of the labour unions was communicated on Sunday shortly after a joint State Executive Council meeting of the NLC and TUC held in Gusau, the state capital.

Addressing journalists, NLC Chairperson Comrade Sani Halliru said the planned strike remains inevitable as all affiliate unions are directed to participate without fail.

A committee for compliance has been set up, leaving no stone unturned.

He further stated that both private and public schools will not operate, and all workplaces, including hospitals, markets, filling stations, courts, and motor parks, among others, will be indefinitely closed.

“We urge members of affiliate unions and the general public to support us as we move to salvage the country. They should be prepared, as it may escalate to a protest,” the NLC chairperson revealed.

He added that pupils and students should remain at home because their security in schools is not guaranteed during the strike period.

On his part, the state chairman of the TUC, Comrade Saidu Mudi, emphasised the unity of the two labour centres, stating that they were united to fight for workers’ rights and ensure a reduction in the hardships affecting the livelihoods of Nigerians.

“I am optimistic that there is going to be total compliance as we have mobilised our people from the grassroots level and they have agreed to join the strike,” the TUC Chairman said.

Comrade Mudi noted that the NLC and TUC will operate as one entity during the industrial action.

