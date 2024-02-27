House of Representatives, on Tuesday, underscored the urgent need the adopt homegrown technological solutions and incorporate domestic Technology Service Providers Agencies in fighting insecurity in Nigeria.

In the bid to achieve the feat, the House tasked authorities of Nigerian Army, Police, Department of State Services (DSS), and the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) to speedily collaborate and adopt tech products of domestic

agencies such as Nigerian Communications Satellite NIGCOMSAT), National Space Research Development Agency (NASRDA), and National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) to fight insecurity across the country.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Mohammed Bio who expressed grave concern over the insecurity situation that has led to the indiscriminate killings of thousands of innocent Citizens.

“The House notes that Nigeria is battling with all forms of insecurity ranging from banditry, terrorism, and kidnapping.

“The House also notes that recently in Kogi, Ekiti, Lagos, Zamfara, Kaduna, Taraba, Nasarawa States including FCT citizens were kidnapped, ransom demanded and some killed including the three Kings in Ekiti, Kwara, and the young ones in Federal Capital Territory.

“The House is aware that solutions to unravel insecurity are identified to be in tripartite nature of intelligence gathering, surveillance, and communication for security agencies.

“The House is also aware that Nigeria as a Country is blessed with individuals and agencies among which are Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT), National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), and National Technology Development Agency (NITDA) saddled with the responsibility of providing technological products to ensure adequate intelligence gathering, surveillance and effective communication.

“The House is worried that despite the presence of security agencies in Nigeria, all forms of insecurity continue

unabated, in the case of kidnapping, contacts are established with the relatives of kidnap victims without instant tracking and apprehending of the criminals, and this of course indicates that the products of these agencies are not tapped by the respective security agencies in the Country or strong collaboration in fighting the menace of insecurity in Nigeria are not established between them.

“The House is also worried that non-adoption of home-grown tech products and non-integration of domestic tech service provider agencies by the security agencies fighting insecurity ravaging the country will allow continuation of all forms of crimes in the Country and continue to allow the citizens to live in fear,” he stressed.

To this end, the House mandated the joint Committees on Army, Police Affairs, and Communications to ensure compliance.