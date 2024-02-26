The Kwara State Police command announced on Monday that it will deploy officers to prevent the planned protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) from being hijacked by individuals with malicious intent.

Addressing the issue in Ilorin, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Tope Ejire-Adeyemi, stated that the command is prepared to avert any potential breakdown of law and order during the two-day NLC protest.

“The State Police Commissioner, Mr. Victor Olaiya, has mobilized officers from the state Police command to accompany the workers during their protest rally, ensuring that hoodlums do not exploit the situation. We will also guarantee the safety of lives and property of the people of the state throughout the protest.”

The state Chairman of the NLC, Comrade Muritala Olayinka, mentioned that members of various unions affiliated with the congress have been mobilized for the protest.

He informed that the Police have been notified about the rally, emphasizing that the protest aims to draw attention to the challenging and impactful economic conditions in the country.

“I am currently in my office, and there is no indication of harassment from the Police or any other security agency. We have mobilized our members for tomorrow’s rally to inform the government about the current situation in the country,” Olayinka said.