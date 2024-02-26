Governor Dauda Lawal has directed the immediate employment of 250 workers for the Zamfara Road Traffic Agency (ZAROTA) to enhance ongoing road construction as part of the administration’s urban renewal projects.

A statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said Lawal spoke on Monday when he chaired the 16th session of the state’s Executive Council meeting at the Government House.

The statement said that the Governor was presented with comprehensive updates on the status of various ongoing projects in the state.

The statement said, “Governor Lawal received detailed reports on the progress, challenges encountered and expected timelines for the completion of each project.

“These updates covered various sectors, including infrastructure, healthcare, education and law enforcement.

“In his his address to the council, Governor Lawal emphasised the core values of his administration’s rescue mission which prioritises accountability and transparency.

“We have an enormous responsibility ahead of us as we embark on a rescue mission to set an example.

“Our mission is to rescue and rebuild Zamfara, as we don’t have any other place to call home.

“I directed the commissioner for justice and Attorney-General to establish a tribunal to handle traffic offences and violations due to increasing road accidents.

“In addition, we are creating two truck parks in Gusau to manage heavy traffic caused by trailers.”