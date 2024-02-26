Senator Kakashehu Lawan, who represents Borno Central Senatorial District, has distributed palliatives to 1,720 constituents in his eight local government areas.

During a briefing ceremony at the Multipurpose Hall in Maiduguri on Monday, the Senator stated that the gesture is part of fulfilling his campaign promises. He mentioned that the Federal Government is concerned about the recent hardships faced by Nigerians due to fuel subsidy removal and is actively working to improve the overall quality of life for all citizens.

The items distributed include Keke Napep, sewing machines, water pump machines, electric generators, grinding machines, along with 20,000 cash for each beneficiary, among others.

Senator Lawan highlighted that the beneficiaries are vulnerable individuals strategically selected from the communities in the eight LGAs of Borno Central Senatorial District.

“During our electioneering campaign, we promised them that we would not let them down. We have now started by empowering 1720 people in different fields, and we want to assure them that this is just the beginning. We will do our best to cushion the effects of the hardships experienced due to the economic meltdown in the country.”

“We will establish a constituency office in the next couple of weeks, where our constituents will have the opportunity to interact with us. We will also continue listening to our people to solve their problems. By the end of our tenure, we will ensure that we completely fulfill our campaign promises.”

While handing over the palliatives to the beneficiaries, Borno Governor Babagana Umara Zulum said that Borno state politicians are making commendable efforts in bringing development to their people compared to politicians in other states.

“This cannot be achieved without commitment and discipline. We need to support him so that he can do more for our people. You see, he only spent six months in the national assembly, but look at what he accomplished.”

The effort serves as a reminder of his campaign promise to contribute to the growth and development of small and medium businesses in Borno Central Senatorial District.

APC Deputy National Chairman North, Ali Bukar Dalori, urged the beneficiaries to use the items given to them to increase their incomes, which would help in developing the state.

“These items will help you start a business that will sustain your family in this critical moment of economic meltdown in the country.”

Borno state Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Bello Ayuba, described the gesture as timely, considering the current economic hardships faced by the people. He added that the gesture would help in reducing the negative effects of the current economic challenges.

“Senator Kakashehu did not abandon his people, particularly when they needed him the most. I urge other politicians to emulate him in extending helping hands to their people.”