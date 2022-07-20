The Federal Government had declared unlawful, the street protest planned by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in solidarity with the striking members of the university-based unions.

Congress has announced that it would embark on a nationwide protest on July 26 and 27 to press home the need to resolve the over five-month-old strike, especially by ASUU.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who briefed correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday, said since the NLC has no dispute with the government, its planned street protest is illegal.

The Minister observed that what the Congress is doing is about interest, noting that it should insulate itself completely from politics.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

NLC proposed solidarity protest with ASUU illegal ― FG

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.AFRIMA 2022 AFRIMA 2022

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.AFRIMA 2022 AFRIMA 2022

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP





NLC proposed solidarity protest with ASUU illegal ― FG

NLC proposed solidarity protest with ASUU illegal ― FG

NLC proposed solidarity protest with ASUU illegal ― FG