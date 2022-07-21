Appeal Court affirms Adeleke as PDP guber candidate for Osun election

AN Appeal Court sitting in Akure, Ondo state, on Wednesday dismissed the suit instituted against Senator Ademola Adeleke challenging his emergence as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded Osun governorship election.

The suit was filed by Dotun Babayemi, seeking the court’s declaration as the PDP candidate for the July 16 governorship election in Osun State.

The lower court sitting in Osogbo had earlier affirmed Adeleke as the candidate of the PDP, but dissatisfied with the ruling of the lower court, Babayemi approached the Appeal Court to challenge the ruling.

Two factions of the party had on March 8, 2021, conducted parallel governorship primaries featuring Adeleke and Babayemi.

Babayemi was declared the winner of the primary election held at the Children and Women Development Centre in Osogbo, while Adeleke was declared as winner of the primary election held at Osogbo City Stadium.

Adeleke was recognised as the duly-elected candidate of the party by its National Working Committee and his name was forwarded to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Court of Appeal in its judgment upheld the verdict of the High Court and consequently dismissed Babayemi’s appeal.

Meanwhile, Babayemi has maintained that unless some factors that necessitated the litigation were looked into by the party hierarchy, he might explore redress at the apex court of the land, the Supreme Court.





He said, “For the common good of our party and the people of the state, we shall take a decision about the best way forward, including a possible appeal at the Supreme Court, which is the highest court of the land.

“We are evaluating all available options and shall act in the best interest of our people.”

Babayemi stressed further that taking this route became necessary in view of the circumstances that surrounded the party’s affairs in the state in the last few years.

On its part, the PDP on Wednesday said it received with delight the judgment of the Court of Appeal, which affirmed its governorship election primary that produced Adeleke as the rightful candidate of the party in the just concluded election.

The party said in a statement signed by Honourable Debo Ologunagba, its national publicity secretary, “The judgment is a firm confirmation that the Osun State governorship primary was transparently conducted by the Senator Iyorchia Ayuled National Working Committee (NWC) in strict compliance with the provisions of the PDP constitution and electoral guidelines as provided by the Electoral Act and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

“Our party commends the Judiciary for its courage,” adding that the judgment had further restored the confidence of Nigerians in the country’s judicial system and the processes of the PDP. “The PDP again congratulates the people of Osun State and charges all party stakeholders in the state to remain united behind Senator Adeleke in his determination to institute a transparent, people-oriented and development-based government that will rebuild and revamp Osun State from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).”