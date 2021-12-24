NLC gets new chairman in Anambra

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has expressed hope that the incoming administration in Anambra state will address all unresolved issues bothering on welfare of workers in the state.

The new State Chairman of NLC, Comrade Chinwe Orizu stated this shortly after taking over from Comrade Jerry Nnubia who recently retired from civil service, at the Union Secretariat Awka, on Thursday.

According to her, though the workers of the state employ have had a harmonious relationship with the Willie Obiano Led administration which transforms into prompt payment of salary as at when due, there is high hope that the incoming administration would prioritize the welfare of civil servants for optimal performance.

She eulogized her predecessor for piloting the affairs of the congress with every sense of humility, transparency and cordial relationship with the government.

She said the State Executive will continue to tackle issues concerning the welfare and remuneration of all workers in the state.

“I will run an all-inclusive government and will dedicate my leadership to the welfare of workers in the state. I thank our senior Citizen, Comrade Jerry Nnubia for his peaceful leadership style while he held sway. The shoes he is leaving behind is a big one but I promise to do my best not to disappoint him and the entire workforce.”

Earlier, the former Chairman of NLC, comrade Jerry Nnubia encouraged the Labour leaders to remain peaceful and resolute in the struggle for workers wellbeing and also to embrace dialogue at every giving time in resolving any matter that confronts them.

He expressed the confidence that the new Chairman whose emergence was rectified by the State Executive Council , SEC, in line with the constitution of the NLC, will performed beyond expectation.

“As we all know, my second tenure is billed to end by 2023 but because I have retired after thirty-five years, the NLC constitution provides that I hand over to one of my Vice-Chairmen and that is what we have done, hand over to Comrade Chinwe Orizu who will be in charge until the end of the present tenure in 2023 when a fresh Delegate conference would be held to elect new leaders,” he noted.

