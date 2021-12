As the Afrobeats music genre continues to flourish within Africa and beyond with top Nigerian music stars including, Burnaboy, Wizkid, Davido promoting the African sound, the music industry seems to be discovering more and more talents. One of such individuals is Ruger and Samkul.

Wahala Room a platform that promotes Afrobeats has grown over the years to over one million followers globally on Instagram. The platform that has promoted several Afrobeats artistes believes that Ruger and Samkul would be the biggest Afrobeats’ artistes to watch out for in a few years from now.

According to the CEO, Samuel Ogunkoya, “Afrobeats is in a great position globally. The new acts pushing the gospel of Afrobeats are super talented. Three years ago, music charts were filled with songs from Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Davido Many wonders why these three African giants have continued to dominate the industry. Unknown to them, the likes of Fireboy, Rema, Joeboy, Buju, and Ayra Starr will come forth to add value to the industry with their different music ingenuities.”

In the same vein, Ruger and Samkul (myself) can rule the industry years from now. Ruger now has close to over 1 million followers now has the number one song in Kenya with Dior. This shows his ability to dominate not only in Nigeria but outside of Nigeria.

On the flipside, asides from being the CEO of Wahala Room, I am also an artiste with the moniker, Samkul. I showed great versatility in my last project “All Or Nothing”. With the way my style can change and inventiveness, my song will one day make the billboard top 100 song list”.

Wahala Room was instrumental to the amazing growth of Wizkid FC. The platform also promoted artistes like Rema on their platform years back, before he became a bonafide star. With this being said, Ruger and Samkul are on their way to being Afrobeats’ next kings.