NLC again opposes FG airports concession plans

There seems to be no end to the imbroglio between the labour unions and the Federal government over the plan to concession four of the international airports.

According to the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), the concession plan was not in the interest of Nigeria and therefore vowed to resist the move to concession the airports.

The organised labour also berated the Middle East airline, Turkish Airways and Caverton Helicopter for unjustifiably sacking some of their workers in the country.

These and more were contained in the communiqué issued after the National Executive Council (NEC) of NLC held earlier in the week at the Nigeria Air Force (NAF), Conference Centre, Kado, Abuja.

The NEC of NLC comprises all the presidents, general secretaries and treasurers of NLC’s affiliate unions; chairpersons and secretaries of state councils and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and members of the National Administrative Council (NAC).

The communiqué, which was jointly signed by Comrades Ayuba Wabba and Emmanuel Ugboaja, the President and General Secretary, NLC, respectively, said that the move by the government to concession Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Port Harcourt Airports to private business was unnecessary.

It insisted that neither concession nor privatisation of public assets was in favour of government or the public, rather favours individuals in the system.

It said: “The NEC also discussed the current move by the government to concession Nigeria’s major airports to private business. The NEC described the move as resonating with the appetite by successive Nigerian governments to privatise every public asset.

“The NEC warned that experience shows that neither concession nor privatisation of public enterprises and assets has been to the advantage of the Nigerian people and workers.”

Besides, the NEC frowned at the recent sack of Nigerian workers by some organisations in the system, especially Turkish Airlines and Caverton Helicopters.

According to the communiqué, Turkish Airlines recently sacked trade union executives without any major cause, adding that Caverton Helicopters on several occasions engaged in anti-union activities.

“NEC deplored the industrial tyranny by Turkish Airlines and Caverton Helicopters,” it said.

The NEC further alleged that both private and public organisations intentionally attacked workers and trampled on their trade union rights in order to provoke the unions to act.

Besides, the NEC also decried continued violation of workers’ rights in the banking sector especially through the imposition of outrageous targets and absence of formal machinery for collective bargaining;

Also, it purported that Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) was attempting to kill unionism in the establishment especially through the punitive transfer of trade union executives, withholding of workers’ salaries and refusal to remit statutory deductions.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…NLC again opposes FG NLC again opposes FG

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..NLC again opposes FG NLC again opposes FG

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE