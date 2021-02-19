4 teenagers, others gang-raped 14-yr-old girl in Lagos

Four teenagers, who allegedly gang-raped a 14-year-old girl in the Ejigbo area of Lagos State, have been arrested by the police.

The Tribune Online gathered that the victim (names withheld) was running an errand for her mother when the suspects dragged her into a room and had sexual intercourse with her in turns.

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Muyiwa Adejobi confirmed the arrest of the suspects to Tribune Online in a statement, signed by him on Friday.

The police image maker said, “the Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command attached to Ejigbo Division on 16th February 2021, at about 10 pm arrested 4 suspects that gang-raped one teenager in Ejigbo.”

“The mother of the victim, One Tawa Abbey, of No 200, Mafo Bus Stop, Idimu Road, Ejigbo, reported the incident to the police that her daughter (name withheld) went to buy food at Lafenwa Street, Ejigbo when a group of boys attacked the victim with dangerous weapons, threatened to kill her and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her in a room at No 33, Alhaji Obe Street Ejigbo.

The Lagos police spokesperson also continued that “the Divisional Police Officer, Ejigbo Division, mobilised his men to the scene where four of the boys were arrested.”

“The suspects are JIMOH KAMORU,m, 16; LUKMAN BASIT A, m, 16; ALESHINLOYE SUNDAY, m,16; and IFEOLUWA ALABI, m, 16.”

The police in Lagos State also said that “some items were recovered from them including cutlasses and substances suspected to be Indian hemp.”

According to Adejobi, “The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered the Divisional Police Officer to go after the fleeing members of the group and intensify efforts in getting Ejigbo area rid of bad boys who are fond of attacking and gang-raping innocent ladies and causing pains to them.”

CP Hakeem Odumosu reiterated the command’s zeal to work with other governmental agencies and interest groups in fighting against all sorts of social vices particularly rape, defilement and domestic violence.

The Commissioner of Police has also directed that the matter be transferred to the Gender Unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba for discreet investigation and prosecution, while he assured the general public of justice in the case.

